The University of Tulsa men’s and women’s cross country teams had record-setting days Saturday at the NCAA championship meet in Terre Haute, Indiana.
The TU men’s team finished the season on a high note, capturing 243 points and a fifth-place finish. The previous highest finish for the program came in 2012, when the Golden Hurricane took seventh.
“I don’t think we could be any happier for the men with their performance. We came in ranked No. 6 and wanted to put ourselves in the hunt for a trophy (top-four finish) ..." TU assistant coach Taylor Gulley said. "However, we didn’t get out very well through 3k. To move from 10th at the 5k mark to 8th at 8k and move all the way to 5th by the finish showed incredible composure and fight.”
The women’s team also broke the school’s mark for highest finish, ending up 25th with 584 points. The 2015 team took 29th place.
The Hurricane were paced by juniors Patrick Dever (11th place) and Peter Lynch (13th). Dever's finish is the second-highest in school history behind Marc Scott who took home 10th place in the 2015 meet.
Dever crossed the finish line at 30:59.4 and was followed immediately by Lynch who ended with a 31:04.3 time. This is the first time that Tulsa has ever had two runners finish in the top 20 at the NCAA Championships.
On the women’s side, Caitlin Klopfer led the way in 67th place with a time of 21:02.9. The previous best finish was held by Rachel Baptista, who finished 69th in 2015.
“Considering it was the first time for these ladies to compete at the NCAA Championships, they exceeded our expectations.” coach Steve Gulley said. "Caitlin Klopfer led the way up front and the other ladies got in good positions and ran really tough. First top-25 finish in school history and hopefully a result we can improve upon moving forward.”
Arkansas won the women's NCAA title, with BYU finishing second. BYU won the men's championship, with Northern Arizona in second.