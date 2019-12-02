University of Tulsa junior quarterback Zach Smith and senior defensive back Reggie Robinson II were named to the American Athletic Conference’s weekly honor roll for their performances Saturday in a 49-24 road win at ECU.
Smith threw for a career-high five touchdowns and completed 70% of his passes (21-of-31) for 331 yards. His TD passes totaled 140 yards, covering 66, 29, 4, 2 and 39 yards.
He was also named one of eight Manning Award Stars of the Week for his efforts. Fans can go to the Allstate Sugar Bowl Facebook page to vote for their favorite performance. Voting closes at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Robinson II had a career-high four pass breakups and added a fumble recovery for a 31-yard return and three solo tackles as the Hurricane held ECU to three points at halftime.
Robinson’s fumble recovery and return came early in the third quarter and led to a Tulsa touchdown that put the Hurricane ahead 28-3 with 11:40 to play in the third.