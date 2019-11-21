Trevis Gipson has been thinking about Saturday for a while now.
The University of Tulsa’s game against Houston this weekend will be the last time Gipson and 15 other players play in Chapman Stadium as the Golden Hurricane will host its Senior Night before kickoff. Gipson redshirted his first year on campus but hasn’t missed a game since, starting in every game this season and last at defensive end.
“I’ve probably thought about it every hour of the day that I’ve been awake,” Gipson said. “… Just knowing that this will be my last Tuesday practice before a home game — breaking it down all the way to the smallest it can get. …
“I think it sort of occurred more towards the end of the season, but definitely at the beginning of the season the thought was present. As the time keeps clicking, it gets closer and closer. Now that this is the last week that I'll be able to prepare for a home game, it sort of dawned on me a little bit.”
Gipson was part of coach Philip Montgomery’s first recruiting class, committing to TU less than a month before Montgomery was hired in 2014 and signing the following February. For the first time in Montgomery’s tenure at TU, a senior class he was responsible for assembling will be honored at Saturday’s Senior Night.
“First day I stepped on campus, to me, that team bought into what we were doing,” Montgomery said. “I'm so proud of (former TU quarterback) Dane Evans. I didn't recruit Dane, but for what he's doing and fixing to play the Grey Cup and all those things — so excited for him and what his future holds, just like I am for these guys.
“Yeah, this was my first recruiting class here. These guys that have gone all the way through the program and what they've done and bought into and continue to stand firm and proud of, so all of them are important, but obviously this being that first class that we brought in, those guys have done a tremendous job.”