Offense wasn’t the difference in Saturday night’s point total at H.A. Chapman Stadium.
The University of Tulsa lost its home finale to Houston 24-14, despite the Hurricane’s offense finding the end zone more times than the Cougars’.
Houston scored two non-offensive touchdowns, which turned out to be the difference in a close matchup.
Tied 7-7, the Cougars took the lead in the second quarter when Damarion Williams intercepted a Zach Smith pass and returned it 25 yards for a TD with 1:34 left.
The Cougars’ special teams provided the winning points on a 94-yard kickoff return for a TD by Marq Stevenson early in the fourth quarter, just after TU had clawed within three points at 17-14. That was the closest TU got to leading again.
“Disappointing game,” TU coach Philip Montgomery said. “I thought our defense played extremely well. Offensively, we just couldn’t get out of our own way.”
The Golden Hurricane was the first to score when Smith connected with Sam Crawford Jr. running across the middle of the field on a 14-yard TD pass and the only points of the first quarter. The score was set up by the defense, as cornerback Allie Green IV recovered a fumble on Houston’s 31-yard line.
Houston tied the game early in the second quarter on a 15-yard run by quarterback Clayton Tune. Then Williams’ pick-6 gave the Cougars a lead for good.
Houston ran off 17 consecutive points before TU put points on the board again in the fourth quarter. Smith completed a pair of long passes to Crawford to put TU on Houston’s 1 before T.K. Wilkerson finally punched it in after four tries.
Thirteen seconds later, however, Stevenson raced into the end zone with his long kickoff return.
Both defenses held strong the final 13:45 of the game to make Wilkerson’s short touchdown run the last offensive points of the night. Both defenses came through all game, actually.
Houston held TU to minus-1 rushing yards and forced four turnovers.
The Hurricane defense halted the Cougars most of the game — giving up just 231 total yards — but TU couldn’t overcome Houston’s big non-offensive plays.
“It’s a team effort, so we’re all in this together,” senior linebacker Cooper Edmiston said after his final home game. “There’s been games where we struggled defensively — offense carried us, special teams making plays. I’m not pointing fingers at anybody because it’s a team game. We’ve just all got to take responsibility for it.”