Keshawn Williams, who is ranked as the third-best basketball player in the state of Illinois by Prep Hoops, has signed with the University of Tulsa.
Williams, a 6-foot-2 guard out of Chicago Heights Bloom High School, averaged 14 points, 5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2 steals as a junior. He also shared the team lead for scoring his sophomore season at 15 points per game.
“Keshawn is a talent,” TU coach Frank Haith said. “He is one of the top players in the country and will be a dynamic player in our program during his collegiate career. One thing I love about Keshawn is that he is all about winning.
“When he is needed to score, he can get to the rim, he can score on the perimeter or create scoring opportunities for his teammates. When his team needs a big play defensively, he wants to shoulder that responsibility, too. He is going to fit well with how we are building this program for the future.”
In each of the previous two seasons, Williams earned all-tournament team honors at the Chicago Heights Classic and the Pontiac Christmas Tournament. He is a two-time all-league selection in the South Suburban Conference.
“Keshawn has a lot of God-given ability,” said his coach, Dante Maddox. “He’s fast. He’s a great finisher and has a flair to his game. He is really good in transition both passing and scoring.
“His ability to slash, shoot the mid-range shot and finish at the basket are his forte. He’s able to make plays for himself and others off the bounce.”