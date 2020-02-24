During the last two weeks, University of Tulsa guard Lawson Korita has looked like a different man, scoring in double figures in four of the last five games – all since cutting his hair.
“Should have gotten the clippers to him earlier,” coach Frank Haith joked. “I think it’s because he can move quicker so he can get into his shot quicker.”
In reality, Korita saw a need and filled it. Opposing teams were shutting down the Hurricane’s primary perimeter shooters, so Korita became more aggressive on offense.
“They need other guys like Darien (Jackson) and me,” he said. “Darien has been scoring a lot, too. We know guys like us have to step up and do what we’re capable of doing. I feel like in that sense we just put our mind to it.”
A senior from Little Rock, Arkansas, Korita has been a key player for TU throughout his career. He is a three-year starter who has averaged six points per game the last two seasons, and he understands the Hurricane’s matchup zone better than anyone.
“That’s where he’s been really good, being consistent on that end of the court defensively and with our execution on offense,” Haith said.
On a team with players in new roles, TU has leaned heavily on its two seniors during an unexpected championship-contender season. Forward Martins Igbanu has scored in double figures in nine of the last 10 games.
“Lawson and Martins are two seniors that are playing their butts off and being great leaders in the locker room and they’re playing like two seniors who are trying to get into the postseason,” Haith said. “That’s great to see.”
With two weeks left in the regular season, the Hurricane remains in the mix in the American Athletic Conference, half a game behind co-leaders Houston and Cincinnati heading into Tuesday night’s home game against Tulane. On Saturday, Korita and Igbanu will be honored before the Temple game as part of Senior Day.
“It’s kind of hitting me now that I have only two more home games left,” Korita said. “It went by so fast. I’m about to be in the real world soon. But I’m really grateful for everything, all the experiences. It’s been amazing.”