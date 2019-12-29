University of Tulsa point guard Elijah Joiner drove past his defender on the way to the basket, drew contact from another Kansas State player on a layup attempt and awaited a whistle that never came.
Without a foul call on the final play that would have sent Joiner to the free-throw line with a chance to tie the game, the Hurricane was sent packing Sunday night from Bramlage Coliseum with a 69-67 defeat, a third consecutive loss to conclude nonconference play.
“You had a secondary defender coming over and he’s got to already be established,” coach Frank Haith said on postgame radio regarding the no-call. “There was a lot of contact there. I’d like to see it on tape, but it looked like a tough play from my standpoint.”
The game was tied in the last minute, until Cartier Diarra drained a well-defended, step-back 3-pointer as part of a hot-shooting performance. On the other end, TU guard Darien Jackson was drilled while attacking the paint, and teammate Martins Igbanu was chosen by Kansas State as the player to shoot the ensuing free throws when Jackson was unable.
Igbanu made one of two at the line, and the Wildcats missed the front end of a one-and-one to set up the last possession. Big man Makol Mawien was the player who jumped into Joiner, and he was credited with a block that occurred when Joiner fell to the floor.
TU (8-5) started strong and led by as many as 13 before the Wildcats heated up, hitting eight 3-pointers in the first half after missing nine of their first 10 shots. The Hurricane, which won the other two meetings in the three-game series, trailed by six at halftime.
“I think we were careless with the ball,” Haith said. “We had a couple of times where they back-tapped us. We secured rebounds and they knocked the ball out of our hands. We were really not focused.”
Lawson Korita, having been scoreless in the first half, scored a dozen points while helping his team get back in the game. He hit a 3-pointer to put TU up 46-45 five minutes into the second half and another to knot the score at 58 with six minutes left.
“He gave us a big spark,” Haith said. “We had some good play out of him. … He made some big 3s in the second half.”
Three free throws from Jeriah Horne vaulted the Hurricane to its final advantage with 2:26 to go, and Xavier Sneed hit a tying jumper a minute later after the teams traded turnovers. TU didn’t record a field goal in the last three minutes.
Diarra finished with 25 points, seven assists and five rebounds for Kansas State, which moved to 7-5 ahead of Saturday’s game at Oklahoma in the Big 12 opener for both teams.