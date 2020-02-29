Lawson Korita ensured his final moments at the Reynolds Center were memorable.
As a senior playing his last regular-season home game, Korita hit a pair of late crucial shots to propel the Hurricane to a 65-54 victory against UCF on Saturday.
“(No.) 5 here had the game of his life,” coach Frank Haith said. “That’s the way you go out as a senior.”
The outcome was significant, vaulting TU into sole possession of first place in the American Athletic Conference, half a game ahead of Cincinnati and Houston, teams that will meet Sunday.
The Hurricane also reached the coveted 20-win mark for the first time since 2015-16 and clinched a first-round bye in the American tournament.
When those things were in jeopardy down the stretch, Korita responded. Twice in the last three minutes UCF pulled within two, and Korita drained a long 3-pointer followed by a runner in the lane.
With 30 seconds left, Korita stepped in front of a pass and raced down the court for an easy basket and ensuing free throw. He was mobbed by his teammates and the crowd roared in appreciation, seemingly recognizing the efforts of a four-year career.
“I love the University of Tulsa,” Korita said. “I love Coach for bringing me in. … There’s not really words to explain it. I’m just so grateful and blessed.”
Korita finished with a career-high 20 points, scoring in double figures for the sixth time in seven games.
“This guy worked really hard this summer,” fellow senior Martins Igbanu said. “It was an example for me. Just to see him go out the way he did, nothing makes me happier than that.”
Before the recent offensive explosion, Korita was in a mild shooting slump, averaging fewer than four points in the first nine conference games. Since he regained rhythm, TU has prevailed in all six of his double-digit outings.
“Lawson’s always had it in him,” Haith said. “It was just him doing it. He’s a guy who works his tail off. ... We know his value and all the things he does, but now having him be a guy that can stretch the defense consistently over these last six games, it just makes your offense better.”
After being honored along with Korita for senior night, Igbanu scored the Hurricane’s first six points, and the seniors totaled 15 points in the first half to put TU up six at halftime.
The advantage reached 13 on a 3-pointer from Jeriah Horne with 12 minutes left and again on a pair of free throws from Brandon Rachal several minutes later.
The Knights (14-14, 5-11) heated up, making three 3s in three minutes to set up Korita’s late heroics.
Korita and Igbanu were subbed out in the closing seconds, and they embraced their teammates and coaches for a final time at the Reynolds Center. They also thanked Hurricane fans for their support on the court after the game.
“We all in Tulsa should be proud of these young men,” Haith said. “They speak from their heart and that makes me proud as a coach, for four years to have these guys with the way they represent themselves and represent their family but also this university, it makes me really proud.”