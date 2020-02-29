Rebecca Lescay topped her career-high for the second consecutive game, scoring 24 points, and Kendrian Elliott added 18 to give Tulsa a 68-64 win over Temple on Saturday afternoon at McGonigle Hall in Philadelphia.
Tulsa shot a solid 43% from the field and hit 15-of-16 free throws.
“The last time we played Temple, Rebecca was in double figures too, so there is something about Temple that brings out the best in her,” TU coach Matilda Mossman said in a media release. “They were giving her the shots she likes, and she was knocking them down. In the second half we got Kendrian the ball in rhythm. We also had players step up and make free throws, which was huge in the end.”
TU’s KK Rodriguez added nine points and a career-high six assists, while Maddie Bittle added six points and her first career block.
The Owls used a 15-4 run in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 62-61 with 1:31 to play.
A basket by Lescay and a pair of free throws made by Bittle put Tulsa up 66-61 with 35 seconds left, but a 3-pointer by the Owls’ Ashley Jones made it a two-point game, 66-64, with 20 seconds remaining. Elliott hit two free throws with 17 seconds to play, then the Owls missed two shot attempts before Tulsa rebounded the ball and ran out the clock.
The Golden Hurricane moved to 8-20 on the season and 3-12 in American Athletic Conference play, while the Owls fell to 15-13 overall and 7-8 in the league.
TU concludes the season at 7 p.m. Monday against Houston at the Donald W. Reynolds Center.