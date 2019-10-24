Moments after beating the University of Tulsa last week, Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell gave credit to the Golden Hurricane, which suffered its third loss in a row.
Fickell said what TU coach Philip Montgomery and Hurricane fans already felt: Tulsa’s football team is better than its 2-5 record.
“We've got a good football team,” Montgomery said. “Our record doesn't show that. Luke said it after the game — it's a game that they were worried about knowing that the talent that we have and knowing they were going against a good team, and that's part of it.”
Cincinnati’s 24-13 win against TU bumped the Bearcats from No. 21 to 18 in the Associated Press Top 25. With Memphis squeaking into the coaches poll at No. 25, TU’s homecoming matchup against the Tigers on Saturday will be its fourth game this season against a ranked opponent. The only other time that’s happened in Hurricane history was 2011, when TU went 8-5 and still never beat a ranked foe. The Hurricane is 0-3 against ranked teams this season.
“We're playing great teams, we’re in a tough conference,” TU safety Manny Bunch said. “We had a very tough out-of-conference schedule, and we played toe to toe with basically anyone. That lets us know as players that we're a good team and that we can play with the best in the country.”
In 2011, every ranked team TU played was inside the top 10, including No. 1 Oklahoma in the first game of the season. The average margin of defeat to ranked foes that year for the Hurricane was 28. This season after three instances, the average margin is 12.7, with no team being ranked inside the top 15 when the game kicked off.
TU started this season with a 28-7 road loss to then-No. 18 Michigan State. Then-No. 24 SMU needed a fourth-quarter comeback and three overtimes to beat the Hurricane 43-37 on Oct. 5. The Mustangs are still undefeated and have climbed to No. 16 since. Oklahoma State was shortly ranked after beating TU 40-21 in a game the Hurricane led by one at halftime.
“There's no moral victories in anything that we do,” Montgomery said. “We know that at the end of the day it's all about wins, and that's what we're definitely being judged on. I would hope that people would see our football team and understand that it’s getting better every week.”