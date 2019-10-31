The Tulsa women’s soccer season came to a close Thursday night with a 3-0 loss to eighth-ranked Memphis at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium.
The Golden Hurricane ended the year with an 8-11 overall record and a 2-7 mark in American Athletic Conference play, while the Tigers moved to 16-1-1, 8-0-1.
Lisa Pechersky put the Tigers on the board with just 2:50 into the match, and then Tanya Boychuk made it a two-goal cushion in the seventh minute.
Memphis picked up a third goal in the 64th minute as Larisey put one into the back of the net.
Memphis had a 22-6 lead in shots, including a 14-2 on shots on goal, and a 6-4 edge in corner kicks.
Emilie Torres had a team-best two shots for TU, while four others had one attempt. Mica MacKay played the first half in goal and picked up eight saves. Jazmiera Ditter was in goal for the second half and made three saves.