University of Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery watched the clock wind down until he called a timeout with two seconds left. He wanted to make sure that if Jacob Rainey’s kick went through the uprights, Memphis didn’t get a chance.
But Rainey’s 29-yard field-goal attempt went wide left as the clock expired. Memphis survived to beat TU 42-41 on Saturday night on the Golden Hurricane’s homecoming.
The Hurricane spent most of Saturday night trying to keep up after Memphis jumped to an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Running back Kenneth Gainwell scored first on a 20-yard run before Brady White found Antonio Gibson for a 40-yard touchdown later in the quarter.
TU never let the game get out of hand, though, despite the early deficit, and that gave the Hurricane a chance late. Just as it looked as if the Tigers were about to run away with the game, TU running back Shamari Brooks sprinted for a 40-yard TD to start the second quarter. Memphis answered, though, with a 2-yard TD run from Calvin Austin III.
The Hurricane started a back-and-forth trend, as Corey Taylor II punched it in from 1 yard out. Taylor notched three touchdowns in the game, later scoring a 31-yard TD in the third quarter. His third score also came in the third quarter — a 2-yard run that put TU within four points.
After Taylor’s first touchdown, Memphis needed to convert a fourth-and-10 with a fake punt to keep its scoring chances going. Memphis punter Adam Williams lobbed a 29-yard pass to Austin to convert the fourth down and set up a touchdown pass from White to Joey Magnifico. Rainey’s 32-yard field goal to end TU’s next drive was the last points of the first half, as the Tigers led 28-17 at halftime.
Taylor’s second TD of the game was the first points of the second half before Gainwell ran for a 62-yard TD between Taylor’s second and third scores.
The Hurricane then scored 17 unanswered points after Gainwell’s long run. After Taylor scored his third TD, Zach Smith hit JuanCarlos Santana for a 14-yard score to give TU its first lead with 5:19 left, 38-35. The Hurricane then added a field goal to extend its lead to 41-35 with 5:14 left.
Gainwell eventually struck again, though. He capped a quick 41-second drive with a 1-yard TD run, which was his third of the game. TU responded with a drive of its own, but after being stalled inside Memphis territory, Rainey missed the field goal that would have ended the Hurricane’s three-game losing streak.