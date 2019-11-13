Tulsa signs 3 Oklahomans
Oklahoma high school players Makenna Burch, Olivia Clayton and Jessika Evans signed a National Letter of Intent with the Tulsa women’s basketball team on Wednesday, TU announced.
“All three of these student-athletes give us energy, a camaraderie and a competitive nature,” TU coach Matilda Mossman said. “They are fun, they are driven, and they will compete on the court and in the classroom.
“Naturally, I’m even more excited they are all Oklahoma kids who have had excellent coaching from both their high school staffs and their AAU programs.”
Burch, a 5-foot-6 guard, is a three-year letterwinner at Jenks High School. She averaged 20.2 points per game as a junior, the best in Class 6A.
“Makenna is a high-energy, impact player,” Jenks coach Mike Acord said. “She can dribble drive, create her own shot, is excellent outside, a versatile shooter and one of the best on- and off-ball defenders. Off the court, she is thoughtful and articulate, and one of the most intuitive kids I’ve been around. She is fun to have in the classroom, she has had the most growth of any player I’ve been around and she surprises you in a good way every day.”
“Makenna is a combo guard that can go make plays,” Mossman said. “You have to play her as a shooter or a driver because she can take you to the rim or she can shoot it from deep.”
Clayton, a 6-2 forward from Checotah, is a three-year letterwinner in basketball and cross country. She averaged 12.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals per game as a junior.
“Olivia is a multi-sport athlete,” Checotah coach Jim Glover said. “She is a state qualifier in long jump and high jump, which speaks to her athleticism. Olivia is a team leader, making sure everyone practices hard and does the things they should, and she encourages her teammates to do their best. You couldn’t ask for a better personality or person to lead your team. At 6-3 we play her at the post, but she is a primary ball handler when someone is pressing us. Olivia has the ability to handle the ball, especially for someone her size, and she is a tremendous rebounder and shot blocker.”
“I love Olivia’s size and her motor,” Mossman said. “Besides basketball, she runs cross country and does high jump in track, so she is competing year round. She is one of the most positive people I’ve ever been around and the sky is the limit for her.”
Evans, a 6-0 forward, has led Norman North to 56 wins in three seasons, and helped her team to a 6A state runner-up finish as a junior. She set a school record for rebounds in a single game with 20, and has totaled 649 points and 432 rebounds in her three seasons.
“Jess is a versatile player,” Norman North coach Rory Hamilton said. “She can handle the ball, has an unbelievable skill set for her size and is a tough cover for a lot of teams. Jess embodies everything you look for in a leader, and she sets the tone with energy and enthusiasm every day. Off the court she is our team mom. She organizes a lot of our meals and team activities, has been involved in every part of our program all four years, and has tremendous leadership skills.”
“Jess is a strong, tough, physical kid that can play inside or out,” Mossman said. “I love her tenacity on the court and her love for life off the court.”
OU adds Texas guard
Oklahoma coach Sherri Coale announced the signing of 5-3 guard Nevaeh Tot, a four-star recruit by Prospects Nation.
“Nevaeh has great vision on the floor and what she sees, she has the ability to make happen,” Coale said. “She can score it, she can get after the basketball and defend it, and her gift is that she absolutely does not want to lose. She has a will that she’s going to find a way to win games.”
A native of McKinney, Texas, Tot was a first-team all-state selection as a junior, averaging 18.1 points and 4.8 assists per game as John Paul II High School reached the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) 6A state quarterfinals. She enters her senior year with over 1,500 career points.