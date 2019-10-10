Bill Wagner has worked at Capital Gazette for 30 years and serves as the newspaper’s Navy beat writer.
Wagner answered a few questions for us before Navy visits the University of Tulsa at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
You’ve covered Navy for years and have probably seen teams try everything against that offense. Has there been a particular plan or system you’ve noticed that does well against Navy’s style of play? Or better yet, if you were a coach planning for Navy, what would be your game plan?
When executed properly, the triple-option is very difficult to stop. That's because it is based on a numbers game. When a play is run as designed, Navy always has more blockers than defenders, which usually guarantees a nice gain. Obviously, for that to happen it requires the quarterback to make all the right reads, which is not easy.
Many opponents employ a strategy of trying to confuse the quarterback and cause him to make mistakes on reads. There are a variety of tactics that can be used to disguise what various defenders are doing and lead to a wrong read.
Former Navy head coach Paul Johnson used to say that "physical superiority cancels all theory." In other words, the best way to defend the Navy option is to have defenders that cannot be blocked. Most of the times when I have seen the Midshipmen struggle, it is because the opponent had a defensive lineman or linebacker who wreaked havoc by consistently beating blocks and breaking into the backfield to blow up plays.
Navy has a new defensive coordinator in Brian Newberry, who was TU’s co-defensive coordinator from 2015-17. Through four games, what differences have you noticed from the defense with Newberry in control?
I think Brian Newberry has been a tremendous addition to the Navy staff and has brought an entirely new philosophy of defense along with the schemes required to make it work. It's one thing to say you want to be aggressive on defense. It's an entirely different thing to devise a game-plan that makes that happen without exposing weaknesses.
Newberry has been very creative in terms of changing defensive fronts, disguising looks and bringing pressure. Navy's defense changes from snap to snap and that leaves the opposing offensive coordinator and the quarterback constantly guessing.
Navy has become very unpredictable on defense and the results are impressive. The Midshipmen rank highly in almost every defensive category after finishing last season at the bottom of the Football Bowl Subdivision across the board.
Who’s a Navy offensive and defensive player TU fans should know about before Saturday and watch for?
Quarterback Malcolm Perry is without question Navy's most dangerous offensive weapon. Perry is a threat to go all the way on every play, which is a rarity at Navy. He's very fast and extremely elusive — able to make defenders miss in a phone booth.
Perry has vastly improved his passing, which was a major weakness last season. Perry has completed a high percentage of passes and now opposing defenses must respect that threat.
How do you think Saturday’s game will play out?
Navy's had Tulsa's number since joining the American Athletic Conference. All four games have been very high-scoring, but the bottom line was the Golden Hurricane never found a way to stop the Midshipmen.
Until I see Tulsa successfully defend the triple-option, I have to go with Navy. In years past, the Midshipmen had trouble slowing down the Golden Hurricane offense as well. I think the addition of Newberry will help in that area. I think Navy wins 31-24.