University of Tulsa quarterback Zach Smith stood in his own blue end zone and hit Sam Crawford Jr. for a 98-yard touchdown down the visitor’s sideline at Chapman Stadium.
The score would have extended the Golden Hurricane’s first-quarter lead over Navy to 10-0 Saturday night. Instead, the play didn’t matter — at least not on the scoreboard. After a long review, officials declared that Crawford had stepped out of bounds before catching the pass, giving TU an illegal-touching penalty and erasing the touchdown.
That letdown seemed to be the turning point in TU’s 45-17 loss to Navy, dropping the Hurricane to 2-4 on the season. The loss was TU’s first to an opponent that hasn’t been ranked at one point this season.
Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry took over from there, scoring the first touchdown of the night — a 29-yard run just before the opening quarter ended. The Midshipmen reached the end zone their next three possessions before halftime halted the run. TU didn’t score during that time.
Even when Perry wasn’t carrying the ball across the goal line, he still seemed to be the one responsible for the touchdown. His 47-yard scamper set up a 6-yard touchdown for fullback Nelson Smith that gave Navy a 21-3 lead with 6:02 left in the first half. Perry gave the Midshipmen a 28-3 lead at the half with a 35-yard TD run later in the quarter.
Perry went to the locker room at half with 169 rushing yards. He finished the game with 218 yards on 20 rushes, averaging 10.9 yards a carry. Perry also scored a third touchdown early in the fourth quarter.
TU concluded its touchdown drought on its first drive of the second half. The Hurricane drove 75 yards in 2:42 on a possession that was capped with a 1-yard Corey Taylor II run. The short run was Taylor’s first touchdown of the season after averaging one a game last year.
The Hurricane didn’t score again until there was 6:18 left in the game, when T.K. Wilkerson took a short pass from Smith for a 12-yard touchdown.
TU started the game as well as it could. The Hurricane won the coin toss and deferred. Navy then fumbled the opening kickoff, giving TU the first chance to score from Navy’s 18-yard line. The Hurricane went three-and-out, though, before Jacob Rainey missed a 30-yard field goal.
The miss was Rainey’s third in a row, and fourth straight by the team. Rainey ended the skid on the next drive, drilling a 41-yarder for the first points of the game.
TU struggled mightily on offense a week after losing 43-37 in three overtimes to No. 21 SMU in Dallas.
The Hurricane’s offensive woes started with the run game, averaging 2.4 yards a carry against a Navy defense that had allowed only 90.2 rushing yards a game coming into Saturday. TU tallied 69 rushing yards against the Midshipmen.