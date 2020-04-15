University of Tulsa linebacker Cooper Edmiston was named to the 2020 NFF Hampshire Honor Society, it was announced Wednesday by the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame.
The NFF Hampshire Honor Society is comprised of college football players from all divisions of play who each maintained a cumulative 3.2 GPA or better throughout their college careers.
Edmiston was a three-year starter for the Golden Hurricane. He finished his career ninth on the school’s career tackles chart with 343 tackles, including 13 tackles for loss, five interceptions, five fumble recoveries and four forced fumbles.