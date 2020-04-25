Tulsa Golden Hurricane cornerback Reggie Robinson II (9) intercepts a pass during the NCAA football between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, Okla. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Former University of Tulsa cornerback Reggie Robinson II is now a Dallas Cowboy.
The Cowboys selected Robinson with the 123rd pick in the fourth round of the NFL draft on Saturday. Robinson is the first former TU player to be drafted since tight end Charles Clay in 2011. His fourth-round selection is also the highest since Garrett Mills in 2006.
ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. referred to Robinson as the "most improved cornerback in college football" from 2018 to 2019 during the broadcast.
“Well, we talk about a lot of slot corners—he is not a slot corner," Kiper said. "This is a guy at outside, when you match him up against those bigger receivers, he can do it. …
"Really put it all together this season for Tulsa."
Robinson was a projected fourth-round pick, according to NFL.com, after being in and out of the starting lineup for four years at TU. He showed tremendous improvement his senior campaign, recording four interceptions, 13 defended passes and 38 tackles. All those stats were career-highs for Robinson, who hadn’t pulled in an interception until last season.
The Cowboys also drafted former Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs in the second round Friday night, along with Oklahoma receiver CeeDee Lamb and his defensive teammate Neville Gallimore.
The last Golden Hurricane player to be drafted by the Cowboys was Barry Minter in 1993. Robinson attended Cleburne High School in Texas, which is less than 50 miles from AT&T Stadium.
Former TU defensive end Trevis Gipson is still on the board and is projected to be drafted in the fifth round. He's the only other former TU player expected to be drafted this year.
A look at Reggie Robinson's TU career
