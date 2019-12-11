FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Alexis Tolefree scored 20 points and Erynn Barnum added 14 points and 12 rebounds Wednesday night, as No. 21 Arkansas rolled past Tulsa 91-41 for its fourth consecutive victory.
A’Tyanna Gaulden also scored 14 for the Razorbacks (9-1).
The Golden Hurricane (3-7) got off to a miserable start offensively, going 1-for-15 from the field (6.7%) and trailing 14-2 after the first quarter.
Then Arkansas — which came in averaging 84.2 points per game — cranked up its offense, going 11-for-19 from the field in the second quarter to take a commanding 41-16 halftime lead.
Tulsa was hurt by a 9 minute, 15 second scoring drought in the first half. After the game was tied at 2, Arkansas went on an 18-0 run and TU failed to score until Addison Richards made a layup with 7:43 remaining in the second quarter.
TU finished 17-of-60 from the floor overall, including 0-for-16 from 3-point range. Arkansas was 34-for-77 overall and 11-for-32 from beyond the arc. The Razorbacks also outrebounded TU 52-35.
KK Rodriguez and Richards led TU with nine points apiece.
“I thought in the first quarter we played well — we defended well, we moved the ball on offense and we rebounded with them. We just couldn’t make shots,” TU coach Matilda Mossman said.
“Holding them to 14 in the first quarter was huge, but not making shots just snowballed. We also went 0-of-16 from 3, which was a confidence issue because we had wide-open shots.”
TU travels to DeLand, Florida, to play Stetson at noon Sunday.
NO. 21 ARKANSAS 91, TU 41
Tulsa 2 14 11 14 — 41
Arkansas 14 27 25 25 — 91
TULSA (3-7): Elliott 0-5 2-2 2, Richards 4-9 1-2 9, Gaulden 1-6 0-0 2, Bittle 0-5 0-0 0, Lescay 4-14 0-0 8, Brady 1-8 1-2 3, Rodriguez 4-8 1-4 9, Hrafnkelsdottir 1-3 0-0 2, Duerr 2-2 2-2 6. Totals 17-60 7-12 41.
ARKANSAS (9-1): Thomas 2-6 2-2 6, Tolefree 7-12 0-0 20, Ramirez 1-7 2-2 5, Dungee 3-12 2-2 8, Daniels 2-3 2-2 6, Gaulden 6-10 0-0 14, Davis 2-8 1-2 5, Barnum 6-9 2-6 14, Doumbia 2-4 0-0 4, Hughes 2-4 0-0 5, Spangler 1-2 1-2 4. Totals 34-77 12-18 91.
3-point goals: TU 0-16 (Gaulden 0-4, Bittle 0-4, Brady 0-3, Rodriguez 0-2, Hrafnkelsdottir 0-2, Richards 0-1); UA 11-32 (Tolefree 6-10, Gaulden 2-3, Thomas 2-6, Spangler 1-2, Hughes 1-3, Ramirez 1-5, Dungee 0-5, Davis 0-3, Doumbia 0-1). Rebounds: TU 35 (Elliott 11); UA 52 (Barnum, Doumbia 12). Assists: TU 9 (Rodriguez 4); UA 16 (Ramirez, Gaulden, Doumbia 4). Total fouls: TU 17; UA 10. A: 1,357.