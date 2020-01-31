If defense wins championships, the University of Tulsa is well on its way.
In a surprise start to the league race, the Hurricane has soared to the top of the American Athletic Conference standings while relying on a defense that ranks first in league play in scoring defense, field-goal percentage defense, 3-point percentage defense and steals.
“There’s no question that’s been a staple of (our identity) — our guys understanding we have to defend every night for us to have a chance to win,” coach Frank Haith said. “We’ve been pretty good, for the most part.”
While winning six of seven conference games and picking up five wins in a row, TU is holding opponents to 56.9 points per game. Last season, the Hurricane didn’t keep a single American opponent to fewer than 57 points and went on to finish seventh in the league.
Haith credits January success to a refocusing period during Christmas break. Amid a three-game skid, the coaching staff simplified the defense as much as possible, and the benefits are still being reaped.
“It’s really helped us in terms of what we’re doing defensively, man and zone,” Haith said. “Our zone we adjust game by game with that, but (since then) we pretty much have had a plan defensively with who we are and our guys have embraced that. I think it’s been really good.”
With a focal point on defense, there also has been less pressure on the offense to deliver. TU (14-6, 6-1) has been on a roll despite ranking last in the American in 3-point makes.
“Defense is the key; we don’t even think about the offense (during games),” forward Martins Igbanu said after the UConn win. “When we are able to stop guys, we have a pretty good chance of running the offense, running the floor and everybody scores.”
Haith’s varying matchup zone has been known to give opponents fits, and No. 23 Wichita State has spent the past week preparing to face it Saturday, according to the Wichita Eagle.
“It’s like attacking most zones: You can’t just play the perimeter. You have to attack it. You have to get behind it on the baseline and in the middle,” Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall said. “Though they’re playing a zone, we think we can throw it down to Jaime Echenique and the bigs. You’ve got to rebound well and you do have to make some shots.”
A showdown between two of the top four teams in the American reignites meaning to a storied rivalry that dates to 1930. The Shockers are TU’s closest conference opponent, and they’ve won five of eight meetings at the Reynolds Center.
“I just know that when I first came here, that was the school, other than the state schools, that people wanted to see us play,” Marshall said. “It’s a short drive. We have a lot of fans make the drive. They’re in first place, so we’ve got to go down there and play well.”
The Hurricane’s only sellout crowd in the past decade was a game against Wichita State on Jan. 13, 2018, a three-point victory for the Shockers. As of Thursday afternoon, lower-bowl tickets for Saturday’s game were almost gone and only corner sections had tickets available in the upper level.
TU is 10-1 at home this season, having produced memorable wins against Temple, Houston and Memphis in January at the Reynolds Center. Announced attendance for the 80-40 victory against Memphis was 4,668 for the 8,355-seat arena.
“(The fans) were tremendous in the Memphis game,” Haith said. “Our players really appreciate it. … It makes a difference. We see it on the road, so we want our fanbase to do the same that people do to us. There’s no question we’ll have a good crowd Saturday.”