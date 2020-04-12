The University of Tulsa announced Sunday that fans will have the opportunity to vote on the All-Time Tulsa Golden Hurricane Softball starting lineup beginning on Monday.
The 2020 TU softball team had a record of 13-11 when the remainder of the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Voting will begin at 2 p.m. Monday, with catcher the first position voted on. A different position will be voted on each day, with the polls including a designated player and utility player.
The team starters will be announced April 24. Fans are encouraged to vote for their favorite players by following Tulsa Softball on Twitter
(@TulsaSoftball), Facebook (TulsaWSoftball) and Instagram
(@Tulsa_Softball).