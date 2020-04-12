Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...FOR THE WIND ADVISORY, NORTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH EXPECTED. FOR THE FREEZE WARNING, SUB- FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 30 EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA AND NORTHWEST ARKANSAS. * WHEN...FOR THE WIND ADVISORY, UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING. FOR THE FREEZE WARNING, FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...FOR THE WIND ADVISORY, WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. FOR THE FREEZE WARNING, THESE CONDITIONS WILL KILL PLANTS AND OTHER TENDER VEGETATION THAT ARE LEFT OUTDOORS OR UNPROTECTED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOTORISTS SHOULD EXERCISE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. BE ALERT TO SUDDEN GUSTS OF WIND WHICH MAY CAUSE YOU TO LOSE CONTROL OF YOUR VEHICLE. EXTRA ATTENTION SHOULD BE GIVEN TO CROSS WINDS AND ON BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES. PRECAUTIONS SHOULD ALSO BE TAKEN TO PROTECT SMALL PLANTS AND TENDER VEGETATION. &&