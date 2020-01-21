...WINTRY MIX EXPECTED TO IMPACT TRAVEL ACROSS THE REGION LATE
Tulsa guard Darien Jackson (right) goes up for a basket past Houston’s DeJon Jarreau during a Jan. 11 game at the Reynolds Center. The Hurricane is back home Wednesday to play host to Memphis. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Last season, a January home loss to Cincinnati became a defining moment for the University of Tulsa basketball team.
The Hurricane surrendered a late lead and stumbled in overtime, the start of a rough patch that included five defeats in six games en route to a middle-of-the-pack league finish.
“We didn’t finish that game and (I remember) how it kind of mentally struck us,” coach Frank Haith said. “It took something from us.”
This year, TU is trying to build on a January home win against Houston, a statement-sending victory that propelled the Hurricane to a road sweep at Tulane and East Carolina last week.
“Our focus is mental toughness and physical toughness, and I thought we exuded that from that point on,” Haith said. “I think you have to (do that) to beat a Houston team that’s tremendously tough.
“We started it in that game and that gave us a lot of confidence. Then you go on the road and play two teams that are playing very well and I thought we had great toughness.”
The three-game winning streak is especially impressive considering it followed a brutal 31-point defeat at Cincinnati. TU has vaulted the Hurricane atop the American Athletic Conference standings at 4-1.
“We felt like we had something to prove coming off (the Cincinnati loss) and we wanted to show the world that we are capable of winning big games like this,” junior guard Darien Jackson said after the Houston victory.
Playing at the Reynolds Center for the first time since the Houston game, TU plays host to No. 20 Memphis on Wednesday night, the only meeting between the conference rivals this season. The Tigers also have one loss in league play.
Although Memphis no longer has projected NBA lottery pick James Wiseman on the roster, the Tigers lead the nation in field-goal percentage defense (.350) and forward Precious Achiuwa is the only player in the American averaging a double-double (15.4 points and 10.4 rebounds). He already has 10 double-doubles.
“They’ve had a couple losses, but they’re still very gifted, very talented,” Haith said. “We have a great opportunity to play against one of the best teams in the country and on our home court. You can’t ask for anything more.”
