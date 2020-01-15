WICHITA, Kan. — Tulsa got off to a fast start, leading 16-4 after the first quarter and 28-15 at halftime, but the Golden Hurricane couldn’t hold on Wednesday night, as Wichita State roared back for a 57-46 victory at Koch Arena.
Wichita State (10-7, 2-2 American Athletic Conference) outscored TU 42-18 in the second half.
Kendrian Elliott posted a double-double for Tulsa (5-12, 0-4) with 16 points and 11 rebounds, but she was the only Hurricane player with double-figure scoring.
“We got off to a good start shooting-wise, but then we got away from what was working and that results in us shooting 23%, 26% and 21% in the other quarters,” TU coach Matilda Mossman said. “The way Wichita State shot the ball and the way they got the shots they wanted in the third quarter was the change in the game.
“We still fought, we still competed, we still defended, but we are only scoring 46 points and that isn’t enough to win.”
Carla Bremadu and Seraphine Bastin scored 13 points apiece to lead the Shockers.
TU travels to Storrs, Connecticut, to take on UConn at 11 a.m. Sunday.
WICHITA ST. 57, TU 46
Tulsa 16 12 10 8 — 46
Wichita St. 4 11 26 16 — 57
TULSA (5-12, 0-4): Elliott 6-11 2-3 16, Gaulden 2-10 3-4 8, Bittle 2-3 1-2 7, Richards 2-8 0-2 5, Lescay 1-11 0-0 2, Bardy 1-6 0-0 2, Lewis 1-3 0-2 2, Moutry 1-1 0-0 2, Hrafnkelsdottir 0-0 2-2 2, Rodriguez 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 16-56 8-15 46
WICHITA STATE (10-7, 2-2): Bremaud 4-9 3-4 13, Bastin 4-13 5-5 13, McCully 5-16 0-1 11, Smith 1-3 0-0 2, Prince 0-2 0-0 0, Colbert 3-5 0-0 6, Henderson 2-6 0-0 4, Kirven 2-3 0-2 4, Reid 0-0 2-2 2, Brewer 1-2 0-0 2, McCarty 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-59 10-14 49.
3-point goals: TU 6-20 (Bittle 2-2, Elliott 2-3, Richards 1-4, Gaulden 1-7, Brady 0-2, Rodriguez 0-2; WSU 3-11 (Bremaud 2-4, McCully 1-4, Bastin 0-2, Smith 0-1). Rebounds: TU 32 (Elliott 11); WSU 49 (Henderson 8). Assists: TU 12 (Gaulden 5); WSU 6 (Reid 3). Total fouls: TU 16; WSU 14. Technical fouls: WSU, Team. A: 1,464.