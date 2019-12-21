For 12 minutes and 39 seconds of game time, Jeriah Horne helplessly watched from the University of Tulsa bench.
After delivering a career-high 28 points, Horne was the first of three Hurricane playmakers to foul out, a series of setbacks that led to the team’s 111-104 demise in a triple-overtime classic against Colorado State on Saturday afternoon at the BOK Center.
“It was very tough, but I didn’t have any doubt whatsoever in my teammates,” Horne said. “We practice and work for games like this, and I feel like everybody really left it out there on the court today.”
Horne scored 25 in regulation, hitting a crucial 3-pointer with 13 seconds left to force overtime after TU trailed by eight in the final minute and by six with 36 seconds to go.
“The whole time, we kept saying, ‘It’s not over; keep fighting, keep fighting,’” Horne said. “I feel like that’s what our team did. Coach (Frank) Haith talks about bowing up our backs and I feel like today we did that. At the end of the day, it just didn’t work out in our favor.”
In addition to Horne, who fouled out midway through the first overtime, starting guard Darien Jackson picked up his fifth foul late in the second overtime and leading scorer Brandon Rachal soon joined him, fouling out in the first minute of the third overtime. Jackson and Rachal each scored a dozen points.
“We had three guys on the bench and those three guys are important for us, some guys who would be in the game if we were in late-game situations,” Haith said. “They had their main guys in there late in the game. It was tough. I thought that was the difference in the game.”
After Rachal left the game, the Hurricane (8-4) was limited on both ends of the court. In the third overtime, TU didn’t make a basket, receiving two points from Elijah Joiner at the free-throw line and being held scoreless in the last three minutes.
Meanwhile, Colorado State (8-6) scored the final seven points. Isaiah Stevens hit the go-ahead 3-pointer to finish with 26 points and fellow guard Kendle Moore added 23.
In a game featuring 21 ties and 25 lead changes, the most dramatic play came at the end of the second overtime, when TU trailed by two with 2.8 seconds left. Rachal threw a Hail Mary pass the length of the court to Martins Igbanu, who secured the pass under the basket despite three defenders on him and laid it up and in.
“(Rachal) looked like Pat Mahomes out there,” Horne said. “It was an amazing pass and a great catch and a great finish by Martins.”
Before that play, Rams center Nico Carvacho was headed to the timeout huddle when he turned to make a comment at Haith. Igbanu rushed to Haith’s defense and the players had to be separated at midcourt.
“No player should ever talk to a coach,” Haith said. “I was talking to the official and he said something to me, and that’s when Martins got involved.”
TU was playing a regular-season game at the BOK Center for a third time, having lost there to Oklahoma State on Dec. 8, 2010, and to Oklahoma on Dec. 7, 2008. In 2010, the Hurricane also played three Conference USA tournament games at the arena.
“The fans were great,” Haith said. “I appreciate the opportunity and hopefully it’s something we can continue to do.”