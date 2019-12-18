Union football coach Kirk Fridrich watches football players Gabe Cantu (left) and Kyler Pearson on National Signing Day, Dec. 18, 2019, at Union's UMAC Redskin Room. Cantu signed with Tulsa. DEKOTA GREGORY/Tulsa World
Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery (center) will welcome a new recruiting class starting Wednesday.
The University of Tulsa signed 16 players at the start of the early signing period Wednesday. The total makes up most of the 2020 class with a limit of 25. TU split its recruits pretty evenly on both sides of the ball — adding eight on offense and seven on defense, plus a kicker. As of Wednesday, 247Sports had TU’s 2020 class ranked at No. 94 in the country and ninth in the AAC.
What’s to come
TU coach Philip Montgomery said Wednesday the Hurricane is not finished with the 2020 class. Although he couldn’t mention any names, Montgomery said he expects to sign a few more players, including some transfers. He said those signings could even come before the early signing period ends Friday.
Headliner
Sean O’Keefe, safety: Listed as an athlete, O’Keefe played it all in high school — quarterback, receiver, running back, corner back — but is predicted to play safety for TU. After a stellar senior campaign, O’Keefe was one of 10 finalists for Mr. Texas Football High School Player of the Year Award. O’Keefe was a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports, out of San Saba High School.
Sleeper
Roman Fuller, quarterback: Fuller, a three-star recruit according to 247Sports, ended his senior season as one of 25 semifinalists for the Mr. Texas Football High School Player of the Year Award after throwing for 3,904 yards and 41 touchdowns. He ended his career with 9,002 yards and 90 touchdowns as a three-year starter for Decatur High School. Fuller played most of his career under his father, Mike, and will learn from an experienced quarterback room at TU with Zach Smith and Seth Boomer returning.
Immediate impact
Tyler Tipton, kicker: TU was 15-of-24 (62.5%) on field-goal attempts this season. That problem was magnified because of two dropped games that could have been won with late field goals — one of which against Memphis was Tipton’s official visit to TU. The Hurricane’s struggles in the kicking game could make Tipton, who will also be the only scholarship kicker on the roster, the best chance of anyone from the 2020 class to make an immediate impact on the field next season.
