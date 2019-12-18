Height/Weight: 6-4, 240 pounds Hometown/School: Tyler Texas (Tyler J.C.) Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports) Fun fact: Kainer was selected to the NJCAA All-American first team at the end of this past season.Immediate impact: TU was deep at tight end this season and all six players will return next year, so even though no one emerged as the position’s standout, Kainer likely will not make an immediate impact in a crowded position group.Verbal commitment:
Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery (center) will welcome a new recruiting class starting Wednesday.
BRETT ROJO/
for the Tulsa World
Brett Rojo
Height/Weight: 6-4, 240 pounds Hometown/School: Tyler Texas (Tyler J.C.) Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports) Fun fact: Kainer was selected to the NJCAA All-American first team at the end of this past season.Immediate impact: TU was deep at tight end this season and all six players will return next year, so even though no one emerged as the position’s standout, Kainer likely will not make an immediate impact in a crowded position group.Verbal commitment:
2020 class could be Hurricane’s best since 2017 in AAC
TU’s 2020 recruiting class sits as the eighth best in the American Athletic Conference the day before the early signing period starts, according to 247Sports. If that doesn’t change, it will be Philip Montgomery’s highest-rated recruiting class in the AAC since the 2017 class, which also finished at No. 8. The Hurricane has finished at No. 10 in the conference every other year under Montgomery.
Grayson Boomer to TU?
TU currently has two tight ends committed in the 2020 class, including top recruit Jacob Kainer, but an addition like former Collinsville and Oklahoma State player Grayson Boomer would be the biggest get for the Hurricane in a long time.
Boomer, who signed with OSU last year as a four-star recruit, announced his transfer from the program earlier this month. Boomer’s brother, Seth, is TU’s backup quarterback, presumably giving the Hurricane an edge in the recruiting process.
TU is obviously after a tight end, and if one backs out of their commitment, the Hurricane’s interest in Boomer should only grow. Boomer hasn’t announced anything about his intentions yet, but his options should become clearer after Wednesday’s early signing day.
Does Montgomery expect any immediate impact from 2020 class?
Transfers Denzel Carter and Josh Johnson were the only members of the 2019 signing class that saw significant playing time for TU this season.
Right now, the 2020 recruiting class’ top-rated recruit is Jacob Kainer, who would join Carter at tight end and is also a junior college product. TU’s next top recruits would join deep position groups, such as receiver and defensive tackle. After TU struggled in the kicking game this season, Tyler Tipton, a two-star recruit according to 247Sports, will have the best chance at making an immediate impact as the only kicker on scholarship after he signs.
OLB Deante Betts
OL James Middleton
TE Jacob Kainer
WR Jalen Paxton
K Tyler Tipton
OG Dillon Wade
CB Kaylon Washington
TE Bayne Tryon
CB Rico Windham
ATH Sean O'Keefe
WR Malachai Jones
DE Haydon Grant
DT Jaden Muskrat
S Damarco Williams
DT Everitt Rogers
C Gabe Cantu
QB Roman Fuller
