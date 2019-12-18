Two hours into the early signing period, the University of Tulsa had nearly all of its 2020 class official.
As of mid-morning Wednesday, the Golden Hurricane had signed 15 recruits — six more than last year’s entire class. TU is expecting two more signatures today.
Three-star wide receiver Malachai Jones, from Westfield High School in Spring, Texas, was the first player to officially become a member of the 2020 class. Union center Gabe Cantu was the first in-state talent to join the Hurricane, followed by Owasso defensive end Haydon Grant.
“It’s just the perfect scenario,” Grant said of TU. “My family gets to stay here—it’s really close. We went there, we prayed about it, and we felt like that’s where I needed to be. We love the coaching staff, so that’s where we’re going.”
TU coach Philip Montgomery will meet with media at 12:30 p.m. at the Hurricane’s early signing day news conference to share his thoughts about his most recent class, which could be TU’s highest-rated class since 2017.
“I just love his attitude, his energy, what he brings to the team, how everyone on his team loves him and just the opportunity that comes with it,” Cantu said of Montgomery.