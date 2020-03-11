Two University of Tulsa football players are being quarantined as a precaution after potential exposure to COVID-19, multiple sources told the Tulsa World on Wednesday.
A relative of one of the players is the second case in Tulsa County, a woman in her 20s who recently returned from Italy. While the player has not been in direct contact with the relative, he possibly has been around other family members who have been around her.
The player’s roommate, also a football player, is the other person being quarantined.
All on-campus athletic events for the rest of the week have been canceled or postponed including a spring football practice scheduled for Thursday, the athletic department announced Wednesday. Athletic facilities are being disinfected, sources told the World.
TU athletic teams will follow the university’s travel guidelines, which currently allow travel to road competitions as scheduled. The men’s basketball team is leaving Wednesday for Fort Worth, Texas, to play in the American Athletic Conference tournament starting Friday.
Announced Tuesday, the university has moved to virtual instruction until at least April 5, and students were strongly encouraged to go home and remain off campus until then.