Former Norman High star Bethany Franks hit a 3-pointer with 39 seconds remaining Wednesday to put Division II Southwestern Oklahoma State ahead and SWOSU held on for a 76-73 exhibition win over Tulsa at the Reynolds Center.
The Bulldogs hit 11 3-pointers and scored 26 points off TU turnovers.
Kendrian Elliott racked up 27 points and 12 rebounds for Tulsa, which led by as many as 13 points in the third quarter but was outscored 19-12 in the fourth.
“Kendrian was unbelievable,” TU coach Matilda Mossman said. “They didn’t really have a matchup for her inside, but I thought she took advantage of that mismatch and our team did a good job of getting her touches so she could take advantage of that.”
Alexis Gaulden added 13 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists for Golden Hurricane, which opens the season at home Tuesday night against Stephen F. Austin.
SWOSU 76, TULSA 73
SWOSU 16 22 19 19 — 76
Tulsa 19 22 20 12 — 73
SWOSU: Sperle 1-9 4-6 7, Franks 3-8 2-3 9, Beer 2-12 1-2 6, Hedrick 0-2 3-4 3, Aska 6-12 5-7 19, Tramble 6-13 1-3 16, Ramey 1-4 3-4 6, Strimaityte 2-3 0-0 4, North 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 23-66 19-29 76.
TULSA: Elliott 11-15 5-7 27, Lewis 1-3 1-6 3, Gaulden 5-10 0-0 13, Lescay 4-12 1-1 9, Brady 3-8 2-3 8, Richards 0-3 0-0 0, Bittle 3-8 0-0 8, Hrafnkelsdottir 2-3 0-0 5, Rodriguez 0-0 0-0 0, Duerr 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-62 9-17 73.
3-point goals: SWOSU 11-36 (Tramble 3-9, North 2-3, Aska 2-4, Beer 1-9, Sperle 1-4, Ramey 1-4, Franks 1-2, Hedrick 0-1); TU 6-17 (Gaulden 3-6, Bittle 2-7, Hrafnkelsdottir 1-1, Brady 0-2, Elliott 0-1). Rebounds: SWOSU 36 (Aska 9); TU 50 (Elliott 12). Assists: SWOSU 12 (Beer 7); TU 22 (Gaulden 8). Fouls: SWOSU 22; TU 16. Fouled out: Tramble. A: 297.