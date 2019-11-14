It was just last week when University of Tulsa football coach Philip Montgomery last answered questions about the strength of the Golden Hurricane’s schedule during his weekly news conference.
Had the Hurricane played this week, the topic probably would have been brought up again. Montgomery has mentioned TU’s tough schedule since before the season even kicked off with a Friday night road game against then-No. 18 Michigan State.
“As we look forward to our season, we know we have an extremely, extremely tough schedule,” Montgomery said in his opening statement July 24, 37 days before the season even began.
Ten games later, the Hurricane has the third-toughest schedule in the country, according to Cody Kellner’s Points Index Strength of Schedule Ratings. Without the Kellner Ratings, what Montgomery says about his team’s difficult schedule could come off just as biased talk trying to help his situation. But, as more universities and media outlets are starting to use the Kellner Ratings, it has helped transform strength of schedule from merely opinion to a more legitimate statistic.
“I know a lot of fans and teams, they just look at their team, but with the environment I've been exposed to, I think I've been able to look at football from a big picture,” Kellner said. “Every week my mission is just to provide different fan bases with different types of results, with something for them to brag about, talk about with their own individual team, and I think I'm doing that in this regard.”
Kellner, 38, is, quite simply, a numbers guy. He has a PhD in applied technology and performance improvement, and bachelor and master’s degrees in business. His full-time job is as a supervisor in the federal government, as well as a professor at North Texas and Tarleton State, where he’s teaching a PhD level course on statistics and research.
Kellner, who lives in Waco, Texas, also helps with game notes and records at the SEC championship game and college football games at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. He’s also helped the College Football Playoff update its record book when the season ends.
Kellner’s weekends, though, are devoted to his rating system, which he first developed in 2000 when he combined his ability with numbers and love for football. Kellner was frustrated with Miami being left out of the national championship game against OU over Florida State, despite Miami beating the Seminoles earlier that season.
“That kinda motivated me to go, ‘You know what, I wanna create my own rankings system and see the mechanisms of how things like that can happen,’” Kellner said.
Today, the Kellner Ratings, as well as his own rankings, debut every Sunday during football season.
Media outlets such as USA Today, The Athletic and The Big Ten Network have regularly used Kellner’s metrics and projections. TU (3-7) and multiple other teams — especially those that rank high in the system — have started including the Kellner Ratings in their weekly game notes given to media. The Hurricane first included its rating three weeks ago when it cracked the top-5 after a loss to then-No. 25 Memphis.
TU’s first opponent, Michigan State, also boasts its rating, as the Spartans (4-5) sit atop the Kellner Ratings while plummeting in other rankings. Instate teams Oklahoma State and Oklahoma currently sit at No. 37 and No. 69, respectively. The next highest American Athletic Conference team in the ratings is 3-6 Houston at No. 49.
However, a team may not actually want to be very high in the Kellner Ratings.
“Naturally, when any team loses, their strength of schedule is gonna go up,” Kellner said. “The win they would have had, they’ve given to their opponent, and now their opponent’s winning percentage increases. So, unfortunately, the more a team loses, the higher your strength of schedule gets.”
The Kellner Ratings favor losing teams and defense. For instance, Kellner said a team winning 10-0 will fare better than a team that won 50-40, even though the margin is the same.
“When I look at the margin of victory, I look at it more or less like a ratio,” Kellner said. “… The team that won 10-0 pretty much dominated 100% of the game, from a scoring standpoint. That ratio that I’m talking about will adjust the value of that win or loss for that team.”
Everything taken into account in Kellner’s system is solely based on numbers, meaning no specific players, injuries, coaching changes or locations are considered. Kellner has experimented with including location of games but has not found a proper way to gauge home-field advantage. The system also includes results from the previous season, but that factor diminishes as the season progresses, so by now, last season’s results are no longer a factor.
“I'm not hung on a certain team or a certain conference,” Kellner said. “I look at every team across the country. I think that's one thing that really helps in my position is the fact that I'm focused 100% on numbers. I'm not into writing any stories about personnel or coaching changes. I’m focused just on drilling down into the numbers of all the teams, and I think that helps me provide a different level of analysis. I think that's one thing that separates me from other people you may see that have their own stats or other forms of football coverage is that I'm just 100% a numbers guy.”
Numbers are what make up stats, after all. So, as the college football world discusses the latest College Football Playoff Rankings, arguing over the position of Alabama or Baylor or Minnesota or OU because of strength of schedule, there’s now a stat for that, which, by the way, has Alabama rated the highest of those four at No. 52.
“Like with Alabama, they may say, ‘Their only loss is to the No. 1 team in the country.’ True, but then again, (Alabama) hasn’t played anybody ranked in the top-25,” Kellner said. “That additional level of analysis, I think, is just what I can provide to fans out there. …
“That’s exactly what I try to strive for is just find different things out there that I think maybe the media, respectively speaking, might not be hitting on or might be missing. Maybe my research can help fill in the gaps for some fan bases and have something for them to talk about and be proud of.”