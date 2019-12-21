Kendrian Elliott scored 19 points, Kayla Moutry had 13 and Alexis Gaulden added 12 points and 12 rebounds Saturday to lift the Tulsa women’s basketball team to a 61-55 win over Colorado State at the Reynolds Center.
Tulsa (4-8) led by just two (24-22) at halftime but took control with some hot shooting from outside in the third quarter. TU got 3-pointers from Maddie Bittle and Gaulden in the opening minute of the half to push the lead to eight points. The margin grew to 10 on a 3 by Bittle with 1:59 left in the quarter, and Moutry hit two 3s in the final minute, including one at the buzzer to put the Hurricane up 46-34.
Tulsa shot 6-for-9 (66.7%) on 3-pointers in the third, and was 11-for-21 (52.4%) from distance for the game.
Colorado State (6-7) rallied in the fourth quarter, pulling within three with 1:52 left. But Gaulden and Elliott responded with baskets in the paint to push the margin back up to seven.
Tori Williams led the Rams with 15 points, and Annie Brady had 15 rebounds.
TULSA 61, COLORADO STATE 55
Colorado State 16 6 12 21 — 55
Tulsa 18 6 22 15 — 61
Colorado State (6-7): Jacobs 4-9 2-2 11, Ellis 3-10 5-8 12, Bonnarens 3-8 0-0 8, Brady 3-12 0-0 6, Williams 4-13 5-6 15, Stamatelopoulos 0-0 0-0 0, Hamm 1-1 0-0 3, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Mole 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-53 12-16 55.
Tulsa (4-8): Elliott 7-9 3-4 19, Richards 1-3 0-0 3, Gaulden 4-12 2-4 12, Bittle 3-6 0-0 9, Lescay 1-8 0-0 2, Lewis 0-2 1-2 1, Brady 1-2 0-0 2, Moutry 5-10 0-0 13. Totals 22-52 6-10 61.
3-point goals: CSU 7-27 (Williams 2-10, Bonnarens 2-6, Ellis 1-6, Jacobs 1-3, Hamm 1-1, Brady 0-1), TU 11-21 (Bittle 3-6, Moutry 3-5, Gaulden 2-5, Elliott 2-3, Richards 1-2). Rebounds: CSU 33 (Brady 15), TU 35 (Gaulden 12). Assists: CSU 11 (Williams 5), TU 17 (Elliott, Gaulden, Bittle 4). Steals: CSU 7 (Jacobs, Brady, Hamm 2), TU 7 (Lescay, Moutry 2). Total fouls: CSU 14, TU 15. A: 896.