Three University of Tulsa men's tennis team members were named Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Scholar-Athletes for the 2018-19 season.
Senior Majed Kilani and a pair of freshmen, Stefan Hampe and Kody Pearson, were honored by the ITA. Kilani graduated with a 3.60 grade point average in sports management, while Hampe has a 3.76 GPA in finance and Pearson has a 3.893 in exercise and sports science.
Student-athletes must be a varsity letterwinner, have a GPA of at least 3.50 on a 4.0 scale for the current academic year and be enrolled at their present school for at least two semesters to be eligible for the honor.