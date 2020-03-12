After a hamstring injury limited his showing at the NFL combine, Trevis Gipson wanted to take advantage of another chance to impress scouts at the University of Tulsa’s pro day Thursday.
“With the combine in hand, you get two opportunities, but that was cut down to one,” Gipson said. “It was a little bit of pressure, but I think I stood up to it.”
Gipson was among 10 former Hurricane players who participated in measurements and testing, field timing and position drills at Titan Sports and Performance Center. A handful of players from smaller in-state colleges also were involved.
As a 6-foot-4, 268-pound defensive end, Gipson recorded eight sacks in 2019 and earned first-team All-American Athletic Conference honors. He is projected as a late-round pick in the NFL draft, which is scheduled for April 23-25.
“I think (teams) just wanted to see my flexibility and how I can move,” Gipson said. “A couple of teams have been asking me if I could play linebacker or defensive line, so I think they incorporated that into the drills.”
Former TU cornerback Reggie Robinson II took part in the field drills Thursday. He showed track speed while running an official time of 4.4 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the combine, so he didn’t feel the need to run again.
“(Performing at the combine) was something I always dreamed of doing,” Robinson said. “Just to be there was amazing. You see a lot of these guys on TV and I’m in the same spot as them.”
Another first-team all-conference selection, Robinson led the American with 17 passes defended and 13 pass breakouts. He had four interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a blocked kick last season.
“I’ve had a lot of people in my corner, especially my position coach, Aaron Fletcher,” Robinson said. “That man right there has really helped me get to this point.”
Robinson also is expected to be drafted on Day 3, the culmination of years of work in developing his craft as a defensive back.
“It means a lot (to be in this position),” he said. “I’m just waiting on my time to go.”