The University of Tulsa men’s basketball team added a fifth player to this year’s class, signing junior college forward Rodgerick Brown on Thursday.
Brown played last season at top-ranked Pearl River Community College in Louisiana, averaging 13.1 points and 6.5 rebounds for the undefeated Wildcats. TU teammate Brandon Rachal also spent a year at Pearl River before signing with the Hurricane.
“I’m really excited with the addition of Rodgerick to our program,” TU coach Frank Haith said. “He played for the top junior college program in the country last year and was a junkyard dog for them all year.
“Rodgerick can do a little bit of everything, from defending to scoring to rebounding. But what I love about him is the tenacity in which he plays the game. He plays with great passion and physicality. All Rodgerick cares about is winning, and that’s a quality I really admire and look for when we add to our program.”
A 6-foot-7 native of Memphis, Tennessee, Brown spent two years with the Wichita State program, redshirting in 2017-18 and playing in 36 games the following season.
“If you took stats for all the things that really matter like hustle plays, extra possessions, getting hands on the ball, Rod would have led us in all those categories,” Pearl River coach Chris Oney said. “Some of the other guys got praise for scoring more points or getting more rebounds, but if Rod didn’t do everything that he did, we wouldn’t have been able to rip off 28 (wins) in a row.”
On Wednesday, the Hurricane signed Rey Idowu, a transfer forward from Illinois State; Austin Richie, a swingman from Triton (Illinois) Junior College; and Peyton Urbancic, a guard from First Baptist Academy in Naples, Florida. Guard Keshawn Williams from Bloom Township High School in the Chicago area signed in November.