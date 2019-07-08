Former Tulsa All-Americans Tyler Henderson (volleyball) and Arnau Brugues (tennis) were announced Monday as members of Conference USA's inaugural Hall of Fame Class.
Tulsa was a C-USA member from 2005-13. The Hall announcement is part of the celebration of the 25th season of the league's existence.
Henderson was a three-time volleyball All-American from 2009-12 and Brugues a four-time tennis All-American from 2005-09.
A four-year letterwinner and three-time AVCA second team All-America selection, Henderson was named three-time Conference USA Player of the Year (2010, 2011, 2012). She became one of only two players in league history to become a four-time all-conference first team selection. She was also named to the AVCA All-Midwest Region team four times, and as a freshman earned honorable mention All-America accolades.
During her career, Henderson set the NCAA career record for kills in the 25-point rally scoring era. She totaled 2,525 kills (5.22 k/s), hits .328, with 50 service aces, 407 digs (0.84 dig/s), 225 blocks (0.46 blk/s) and 2,711.5 total points (5.60 pts/s).
As a senior, Henderson totaled 668 kills (5.22 k/s), a .323 attack percentage, 72 blocks (0.56 blk/s), 143 digs (1.12 dig/s) and 741.5 total points (5.79 pts/s). She led the NCAA in kills and points per set.
Brugues was a four-year letterwinner and four-time C-USA Player of the Year. He compiled a career 116-23 singles record, the most all-time career singles victories in school history, while recording a career 79-35 doubles mark.
Brugues was ranked as the No. 1 singles player in the nation a total of five times by the ITA during his senior season of 2008-09. He became the first player in Tulsa and C-USA history to earn a No. 1 national ranking. Brugues won the 2006 Polo Ralph Lauren All-American Tennis Championship, marking the first national championship won by a Tulsa tennis player or a Conference USA tennis athlete. He also claimed the 2008 ITA Central Region Singles Championship.
As a senior, Brugues posted a 44-4 singles record and a 24-9 doubles mark, and thus was named an ITA Singles All-America performer. His 44 wins were the most single-season singles victories in school history. He posted a 29-4 singles record against nationally-ranked opponents and went a perfect 25-0 in duels at the No. 1 position.
Brugues was named the ITA/Farnsworth National Senior Player of the Year and the ITA Central Region Senior Player of the Year. He finished his senior year as the No. 2-ranked singles player in the nation after advancing to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Men’s Singles Tennis Championship.
Brugues compiled a 22-9 mark his junior season, was 31-7 as a sophomore and had a 19-3 mark his freshman campaign.