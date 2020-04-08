University of Tulsa Vice President and Director of Athletics Derrick Gragg used Wednesday’s video teleconference with media to announce TU’s partnership with fans and Raising Cane’s for an initiative to provide meals for those serving on the front lines during the COVID-19 crisis.
Supporters can make a $6 minimum donation through TU’s “#ForOurCity Fund." Raising Cane’s will provide a meal to medical personnel at Saint Francis Health System and donate one kid’s meal to The Children’s Hospital at Saint Francis with every donation. The amount of meals distributed will be based off how many donations are given after the first week.
The announcement comes in the midst of TU’s own financial worries after missing out on payouts from postseason basketball and spring sports because cancellations due to COVID-19.
“I think it's very important to focus on others right now,” Gragg said. “What we have to understand is even some of the people across the board, not just us, but anybody raising money for college athletics right now—a lot of these people own companies, they have employees in their companies. They've been affected, too. You have to be very, very sensitive towards that. But, again, we want to be able to help our hometown heroes first and foremost. Hopefully people will get behind that. All the monies again will go to those first responders, to those health care workers, and we're excited about that.”
Outside of just pitching in to help, TU is also offering a free ticket to the Golden Hurricane’s home opener to every donor as an incentive. TU is scheduled to kick off the season Sept. 5 at home against Toledo, but as concerns rise about the postponement or cancellation of the season, Gragg said the free tickets will be accepted at the Golden Hurricane’s first home game, no matter the date.
“That's really not the focus,” Gragg said about the possibility of having a large crowd because of this initiative. “I think the main focus is to help feed a lot of people on the front lines. And then if football is played at some point, obviously the university and the program will be able to benefit from that by having a lot more people there, hopefully. But the first thing we're thinking about is the people out there on the front lines, the hometown heroes.”