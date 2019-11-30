First down | Story of the game
Offense puts up big numbers
The Tulsa offense was unstoppable, totaling 669 yards and seven touchdowns in its most productive outing in an AAC game. Each TD was scored by a different player, with three running backs, three wide receivers and a tight end getting in on the action.
Second down | Matchup that mattered
Hurricane O-line dominates
After struggling for much of the year, TU was excellent up front, allowing the run game to flourish. The Hurricane rushed for 338 yards while averaging 7.7 yards per carry, and Shamari Brooks had a career-high 202 yards on 16 carries in addition to a receiving TD.
Third down | Game MVP
TU quarterback Zach Smith
With significantly more time to throw, Smith was at his best, consistently on the mark while completing 21-of-30 passes for 331 yards and five TDs with an interception. Eight of his passes resulted in gains of more than 15 yards.
Fourth down | What’s next
Looking ahead to 2020
Philip Montgomery will likely be retained as head coach of a team that returns most of its playmakers on offense, including quarterbacks Smith and Seth Boomer, running backs Brooks and Corey Taylor II, and receivers Keylon Stokes and Sam Crawford Jr. TU opens the season Sept. 5 against Toledo.