This is an important week for the University of Tulsa men’s basketball team, featuring meetings against two teams also in the top four of the American Athletic Conference standings.
Before hosting SMU on Saturday, the Hurricane visits No. 22 Houston at 8 p.m. Wednesday. Houston and Cincinnati are tied for the league lead, and TU is a half-game back.
“We’re in play,” coach Frank Haith said. “Late in the year, in February, and you’re in play — that’s all you can ask for.
“We can control what happens. We have opportunities in front of us. This week, we’re going to play two of the best teams in our league.”
After being picked to finish 10th in the conference in the preseason, the Hurricane (17-8, 9-3) launched a surprise contender run with a 63-61 win against Houston in January. Eight wins followed in the past 10 games, with the losses occurring while top scorer Brandon Rachal was sidelined.
“Since I’ve gotten in the league, the one school that has never gotten the respect they really deserve is Tulsa,” Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said. “I just think they’ve been overlooked.
“Frank Haith is a hell of a coach. He’s got a good team. That needs to be said. Frank is a really, really good basketball coach. I’ve always respected Frank on that bench, and he’s got a really good team.”
Rachal returned from an ankle sprain briefly in last week’s victory against East Carolina but he appeared closer to form against South Florida, leading the team with 18 points and six rebounds.
“I don’t think he’s quite 100%,” Haith said. “His explosiveness is not quite back, but he was good, obviously. ... You see how impactful he is and we need him.”
The Cougars (20-6, 10-3) are coming off an overtime defeat at SMU, and Sampson is 15-0 at Houston following a loss.
“They’re coming off a tough loss on the road and we’re playing one of the better teams in our league,” Haith said. “We’ll get their very best effort.”
TU, which has dropped its past four games at Houston by an average margin of 17 points, will need a defensive performance similar to the first meeting to pull off the upset.
“We were able to guard and get back and set our defense and we were able to rebound,” Haith said. “If we don’t get back and set our defense against Houston and if we don’t block them out, we won’t win. That’s what it’s going to boil down to.”