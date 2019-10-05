DALLAS — After a review, James Proche’s foot touched the blue to end the game.
Poche’s 25-yard touchdown catch in the third overtime ended Tulsa’s hopes of getting its first win over a ranked opponent since 2010. No. 24 SMU overcame a 21-point deficit to survive TU 43-37 and remain undefeated.
The Hurricane looked in control when the fourth quarter started, up 30-9. SMU scored from TU’s 1-yard line on fourth down to start the quarter.
The Mustangs got the score within one possession on their next drive thanks to a spectacular one-handed TD catch by Proche. Then, a defensive stop later, Xavier Jones sprinted around the left corner and into the end zone to tie the game at 30 with 1:02 left. Twenty-one unanswered points sent the game to overtime.
Both teams found the end zone in the first overtime. TU started with the ball, and quarterback Zach Smith hit Josh Johnson for a 7-yard touchdown, forcing SMU to do the same to stay alive. The Mustangs answered, with Jones scoring again from close.
After both teams scored in the first overtime, neither could get on the board the next time around. TU safety Manny Bunch set the Hurricane up nicely after forcing a fumble and making it where TU needed only a field goal to win. But after the Hurricane offense was stopped, Jacob Rainey’s 43-yard field-goal attempt was wide left to keep the game going.
Rainey’s kick was wide left again in the third overtime.