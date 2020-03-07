In October, the University of Tulsa learned of its preseason predicted finish — 10th out of 12 teams in the American Athletic Conference — and went back to work.
“These guys kept grinding and kept getting better,” coach Frank Haith said. “I thought we were a team that could finish in the upper half a long time ago. I’ve always said that.
“But I don’t know that I could have envisioned us winning the league this year, with the talent that’s in this league.”
Following a rocky nonconference slate, the Hurricane took off in January during a six-game winning streak, faltered during back-to-back losses amid an injury to Brandon Rachal and recovered to prevail in six of its last seven.
“I felt like this group just kept a level head,” Haith said. “You don’t see many teams that had the tough losses like we had (at Cincinnati and Houston) come back the next game and play the way we played against high-level teams.”
By virtue of a victory Wednesday at Temple and a Houston defeat at UConn on Thursday, Tulsa has clinched at least a share of the regular-season conference title. A win Sunday at Wichita State would result in an outright championship.
“It’s nice to know that regardless of the outcome we’ve won a conference championship,” Haith said. “That’s a legacy for this group, that we won the first American championship. There will be a banner hung. There will be rings. That’s a pretty awesome thing.”
In addition to conference championship implications, the Hurricane’s regular-season finale represents another chance to work its way onto the NCAA Tournament bubble. Despite its league success, TU apparently lacks the resume needed for at-large consideration.
“We know we’re still trying to put ourselves in position for postseason and continue to drive forward,” Haith said. “We have a great opportunity on Sunday against one of the better teams in our league.”
Wichita State also has a lot to motivation, seeking to wrap up a first-round bye in the conference tournament and boost its chances of earning an eighth NCAA Tournament bid in nine seasons. When the longtime rivals met a month ago, Elijah Joiner hit a last-second 3-pointer to lift the Hurricane in dramatic fashion.
This time around, the Shockers have home-court advantage. TU has dropped seven consecutive meetings in Wichita, not winning there since 2001.
“They’ve got senior night and the fact that we beat them earlier (in the season), that emotion is going to be there,” Haith said. “The fact that we both are trying to better our resumes for postseason and you’re playing a quality opponent, there’s all kinds of emotions they’ll have and I’m hoping we’ll have some kind of emotions to overcome all of that stuff.”