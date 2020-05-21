University of Tulsa student-athletes will return to campus for training no earlier than July 6, TU associate athletic director Don Tomkalski announced during a media Zoom call with TU football coach Philip Montgomery Thursday.
The announcement came one day after the NCAA Division I Council voted to allow football and men’s and women’s basketball athletes to return to campus for voluntary team activities as soon as June 1. Previously, the NCAA had placed a moratorium on such activities until May 31 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As NCAA member conferences deliberate how to approach the process, some schools have jumped ahead by declaring target dates. Louisville, for instance, announced a phased-in approach Thursday morning that allows a select number of athletes to return for coronavirus testing June 3, before starting workouts June 8.
Montgomery was supportive of TU’s more cautious approach, saying: “The most important thing for us is the safety of our kids. We want to make sure our campus is safe. We want to make sure our facilities are a safe environment for them. You don’t want to rush something and then all of a sudden a bunch of things pop up and you end up having to shut it right back down.
“So I think we’re being cautious that when we’re bringing them back we’re giving them the best opportunity to be in a great environment and have a chance to stay on the right side of things.”
The Golden Hurricane’s football season opener against Toledo is scheduled for Sept. 5.
