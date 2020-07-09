The University of Tulsa added an intriguing prospect to its 2020 basketball signing class in the form of a 6-foot-8 player from Florida.
Bradley Alcime, out of Archbishop McCarthy High School in Fort Lauderdale, is the sixth signee for the Hurricane and the third with ties to Florida.
"Bradley is a great addition to our Golden Hurricane family," coach Frank Haith said. "What is intriguing about Bradley is his ability to shoot and put the ball on the floor with his size and frame. He has a tremendous amount of upside with his best basketball ahead of him.
"He has great athleticism and possesses guard-like capabilities on the offensive end of the court. With development and hard work, Bradley can be a very good player in our system."
Alcime averaged 13.1 points and 7.6 rebounds last season and shot 48% from the field for his high school career. He was an honorable mention all-Broward County selection as a senior.
Bringing versatility and size, Alcime is among five newcomers listed at 6-6 or taller. Illinois State transfer forward Rey Idowu is 6-9 while junior-college swingman Austin Richie, Chicago standout forward Christian Shumate and Florida guard Peyton Urbancic are 6-6.
Also in the class is guard Keshawn Williams, who played with Shumate at Bloom High School. Guards Keyshawn Embery-Simpson and Curtis Haywood II sat out last season as transfers along with Ryan Gendron, a Bishop Kelley grad who came to TU after attending Oklahoma State on a baseball scholarship.
Kelly has covered college football and college basketball for the World since 2012. She spends her spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452