Thousands of miles from home, Martins Igbanu found family at the University of Tulsa.
“When I look back at how I’ve survived this whole time, I can always point back to them (his teammates and coaches),” Igbanu said. “They have filled that void that was missing.
“With these guys, I can’t tell you how much I love them and how much I’m going to miss them. For the first time in eight years, it feels like leaving home again.”
Bound for a better future, Igbanu left Lagos, Nigeria, eight years ago — the last time he saw his parents or siblings. For the past four years, the Hurricane coaches have been like father figures, while Igbanu’s teammates have become his brothers.
“We are his family and he’s embraced that,” coach Frank Haith said. “There’s no question his teammates are his brothers and he’s passionate about being part of a family.”
Basketball at 14
Igbanu’s journey to TU, where he has led the Hurricane to a three-way tie for first place in the American Athletic Conference, was an unlikely one. He grew up playing soccer and didn’t try basketball until age 14.
In the rough part of Lagos, youth sports programs were created to keep young men off the streets and to give them a potential way out. Basketball became Igbanu’s ticket, and he worked with a coach before school and played every evening at Rowe Park, where Hakeem Olajuwon got his start.
After a year of developing his game, Igbanu was talented enough to move to the U.S. for high school, enrolling at Covenant Christian in Marietta, Georgia. Not long after arriving, he wanted to return home.
American food tasted weird and he was homesick. Having been the man of the house, Igbanu felt he needed to go back to help look out for his younger brother and sister while their mom was working.
“The flight was booked and everything, even though the expense was hard to come by,” Igbanu said. “I was ready to go home.”
After talking on the phone with his mom, he decided to give it longer, and that became a turning point in his life. He knew it was less stress on her to have one fewer mouth to feed.
“After I left home, things were a little bit easier for them,” he said. “I know what a relief it was for my mother to know that she doesn’t have to worry about (anything happening to me) anymore.”
What would his life would be like if he had taken the flight back to Lagos?
“To be honest with you, I would probably be dead,” Igbanu said. “People who are from where I’m from don’t make it this far. If you make it this far, it’s very rare.”
Trust and consistency
While motivated to continue his basketball career, Igbanu blossomed into a 6-foot-8 high school standout, landing recruiting attention from TU and other colleges. Haith earned his trust from the start, and that’s why Igbanu chose the Hurricane.
“Your program is going to be a replica of who you are as a person,” Igbanu said. “I could tell he was a genuine person and somebody who was going to keep it real with you. I kind of figured if he could be like that, his program was going to be like that. I knew exactly how I was going to be treated.”
After consistent improvement in each of his first three seasons at TU, Igbanu was expected to carry the Hurricane this year. He struggled during nonconference play, frequently missing shots from close range and lacking confidence.
Seeking a remedy, Haith asked Igbanu to come off the bench at the start of the league schedule — a rare personnel move for a veteran senior. While embracing the change, Igbanu emerged as a dominant weapon, averaging more than 20 points in the past 10 games.
“Especially this year, I had to learn how to be coached on a different scale than I’ve ever been,” Igbanu said. “I think (Haith) would say he’s coached me the hardest on this team and I would say I’ve taken it pretty well because I know at the end of the day it’s all love.
“He expects a lot out of me and sometimes I think he expects more than I expect out of myself, but that’s a good thing. That tells me how much more talented and how much more I bring to the table than I know.”
Igbanu’s bond with his teammates has helped make the close-knit Hurricane difficult to beat during a resurgent season. That started off the court, where they lean on one another like brothers.
“He’s somebody that even after this is all done, I know I can call him and ask him for advice,” guard Lawson Korita said. “I trust him with anything and he’s shown me that (I can) for the past four years.”
Seniors recognized
Igbanu and Korita will play their final regular-season home game Saturday against UCF. Traditionally, coaches insert non-starting seniors into the lineup for senior night, but Haith said he would leave the decision to Igbanu.
“I don’t want to start,” Igbanu said. “We have a pretty great flow with the way things are going and the way we start games and the way the game changes when I get in. My teammates are pretty used to it.
“For a very important game like this one — we know we lost to UCF on the road, so they can very much beat us — I wouldn’t want to change anything for senior night. It’s not just about senior night. It’s about winning.”
By virtue of being removed from the starting lineup before league play, Igbanu is an obvious choice for the American’s sixth man of the year award. In conference games, he ranks in the top 10 in scoring, rebounding and field-goal percentage.
“His field-goal percentage is at the top of the league, he’s one of the top three scorers in the league and his team is winning,” Haith said. “He deserves consideration for player of the year in the conference along with being sixth man of the year.”
Although he hasn’t seen any of his family members since 2012 and they are unable to attend senior night, Igbanu communicates with them regularly. He hopes to return someday to Lagos to establish a foundation to introduce kids to basketball sooner, helping the next generation follow in his footsteps.
“If I wasn’t here right now, I don’t know what life would look like, but I can promise you it wouldn’t be as promising as it now,” Igbanu said. “I thank God for that every day.”