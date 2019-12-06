MEN'S BASKETBALL
Arkansas State at Tulsa
2 p.m. Saturday, Reynolds Center
ESPN3, KXBL-99.5
Tulsa (7-1)
;Ht.;Pt;Rb.
G;Hill;6-0;5.8;2.1
G;Jackson;6-3;8.9;4.6
F;Rachal;6-6;15.8;7.4
F;Jones;6-7;8.0;3.8
F;Igbanu;6-8;8.1;4.0
Arkansas State (6-2)
;Ht.;Pt;Rb.
G;Willis;6-0;6.3;2.0
G;Eaton;6-2;9.3;3.4
G;Kus;6-6;13.4;6.3
F;Brevard;6-8;6.6;7.4
F;Matthews;6-9;9.6;4.8
Notes: Tulsa has won six games in a row, including a 72-39 victory against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Wednesday night. Jeriah Horne scored 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting. ... Brandon Rachal is tied for fifth in the American Athletic Conference with 15.8 points per game and ninth with 7.4 rebounds. ... In the last three games, TU's bench has averaged 33.7 points, 15.7 rebounds and eight assists. ... The Hurricane has prevailed in all five meetings with Arkansas State, whose six wins include ones against Colorado State and Idaho. ... Five players have led the Red Wolves in scoring this season. ... Arkansas State coach Mike Balado was a graduate assistant for TU coach Frank Haith at Miami in 2008-09.