COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Austin Peay at Tulsa
2 p.m. Saturday, Reynolds Center • ESPN3, KXBL fm99.5
AUSTIN PEAY (1-1)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Butler;6-0;13.0;4.0
G;Gee;6-3;11.0;1.0
F;Taylor;6-5;21.0;6.0
F;Abaev;6-8;4.0;5.0
C;Silveira;7-0;5.0;5.0
TULSA (2-1)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Hill;6-0;7.0;3.3
G;Jackson;6-3;9.0;7.0
G;Korita;6-5;5.3;1.3
F;Rachal;6-6;12.7;7.7
F;Igbanu;6-8;11.0;4.0
Notes: Tulsa is 2-0 at home this year, extending its winning streak in nonconference home games to 15. ... The Hurricane last played Tuesday against Oral Roberts, using a second-half run to prevail 74-67. ... The Governors are averaging 92.5 points through two games while shooting 48.7% from the field, but they have made only nine 3-pointers. ... Austin Peay has four returners from last season and seven freshmen. ... Fans who donate blood between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. will receive two free tickets for the game.