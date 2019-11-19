MEN’S BASKETBALL
SE Louisiana at Tulsa
7 p.m. Wednesday,
Reynolds Center
KXBL fm99.5
SE LOUISIANA (2-2)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Julien 6-1 9.0 4.3
G Smith 6-1 5.5 2.3
G Gonzalez 6-6 6.3 2.0
F Brewer 6-7 16.0 9.0
F Diop 6-9 7.8 6.3
TULSA (3-1)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Hill 6-0 6.3 3.3
G Jackson 6-3 10.8 5.8
G Korita 6-5 4.5 1.8
G Rachal 6-6 17.0 7.5
F Igbanu 6-8 9.5 4.5
Notes: The Hurricane is coming off a 72-65 win against Austin Peay on Saturday in which newcomer Brandon Rachal scored 30 points, including the Hurricane’s first 14 of the game. Rachal, who also had seven rebounds and five steals, was selected player of the week in the American Athletic Conference. ... Southeastern Louisiana last played Sunday, scoring 25 points off turnovers to defeat Mobile 65-58. ... The Lions were picked to finish 10th in the Southland Conference this season. ... For Buck Night, tickets are $5 and hot dogs, soft drinks and popcorn are $1.