The University of Tulsa lost a potential starter for next season with the abrupt departure of forward Jeriah Horne, who announced Thursday afternoon his intention to become a graduate transfer.
“The many relationships and memories I made in Tulsa will always hold a special place in my heart,” Horne tweeted. “A big thank you to Coach (Frank) Haith and staff for pushing me to become a champion at the DI level.”
After transferring from Nebraska, Horne played two years for the Hurricane, averaging 10.6 points and five rebounds while shooting 42.5% on 3-pointers. As a junior, he started 22 games and averaged 28.9 minutes.
Horne joins reserves Isaiah Hill and Reggie Jones in transferring out of TU after the Hurricane unexpectedly finished in a tie with Cincinnati and Houston for the American Athletic Conference championship. While the others left because of an anticipated lack of playing time, Horne led the team in minutes and shot attempts last season.
Since the season ended, Haith picked up coveted commitments from 6-foot-5 guard Peyton Urbancic, a high school standout in Florida, and 6-9 forward Rey Idowu, a transfer from Illinois State who could be eligible in 2020-21 with a waiver.
TU has signed Chicago-area guard Keshawn Williams and has a commitment from junior-college forward Rodgerick Brown. The Hurricane is expected to add at least one more player to the Class of 2020 and also will have guards Keyshawn Embery-Simpson and Curtis Haywood II, who sat out last year as transfers.