Tulsa’s Jeriah Horne (right) has worked this season to build his game beyond being a shooter from the outside. He has averaged 15.5 points and six rebounds over his past six games. BRETT ROJO/for the Tulsa World
After a 27-point outing last season, University of Tulsa swingman Jeriah Horne was referred to as a one-dimensional player by the opposing head coach.
“Defensively, we did a horrible job on Horne,” UConn coach Dan Hurley said then. “To allow a guy who’s a one-dimensional, catch-and-shoot player to have that many good looks — it spoke to how we weren’t locked in.”
This season, Horne has emerged as TU’s second-leading scorer and a playmaker who can score in a variety of ways.
“You’re starting to see Jeriah come into his own,” TU coach Frank Haith said. “If Jeriah and Brandon (Rachal) can be a one-two punch – every team that’s really good has that, and it looks like those two guys can be that.”
A junior who spent his freshman year at Nebraska, Horne has averaged 15.5 points and six rebounds in the past six games while shooting 46.9% from the field. He is no longer viewed as merely the shooter on the court but someone who can affect the game across the board.
“Coach Haith has really been talking to me and working with me … and helping me find other ways to make something happen besides making 3s,” Horne said.
After ranking second on the team last season with a .374 average on 3-pointers, Horne got off to a rough start this year, shooting 18% in the first five games. Since then, his percentage has almost doubled.
Asked about his improved 3-point shooting, Horne said, “The spirit of the Lord is out there with me and my teammates are out there looking for me, and I credit them so much for driving to the hole and (the defense) collapsing and that allows them to make that pass.”
Horne poured in 14 points in Wednesday night’s win at East Carolina, and the Hurricane (11-6, 3-1 American) continues the road trip at Tulane on Saturday. Under first-year coach Ron Hunter, the Green Wave is coming off a 19-point home loss to UCF on Tuesday.
“Tulane will be an angry team on Saturday,” Haith said on postgame radio Wednesday. “They were riding high and hadn’t lost at home, and Central Florida went in there and got them.
“But we know this a different Tulane team (from what) we’ve seen over there in the last couple of years. They’ve got some talent and they play a different style, so we’ve got some time to work on it and get ourselves ready to compete.”
Get to know this year’s roster
George Christopoulos
Josh Earley
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson
Ryan Gendron
Curtis Haywood II
Isaiah Hill
Jeriah Horne
Martins Igbanu
Darien Jackson
Elijah Joiner
Reggie Jones
Lawson Korita
Brandon Rachal
Emmanuel Ugboh
Meet the coaching staff
TUSportsExtra.com: Home to everything Golden Hurricane
Tyler Lockett will be the keynote speaker at the 2020 All-World Awards
Kelly has been the University of Tulsa football and basketball beat writer since 2014. She grew up in Moore, was valedictorian at Christian Heritage Academy and graduated from Oklahoma State University. Phone: 918-581-8452
918-859-4959 All Phases Interior & Exterior Residential & Commercial Improving Northeast Oklahoma area homes for over 40 years. Free Estimates, 100% financing available. Senior & Veteran Discount Why not give us a call, it may cost less than you think! WE WELCOME 2020! 20% off ma…