When the University of Tulsa scrimmages during practice, everyone has gotten used to Brandon Rachal’s team winning.
Some of that success is because of Rachal’s talent, but it’s also partly because Rachal is uber-competitive.
“He’s a winner,” coach Frank Haith said Thursday. “He’s one of those guys who’s driven to win, whatever it takes to win.”
Rachal, a 6-foot-7 junior-college transfer whose career started at LSU, appears to be the type of hard-nosed player the Hurricane has lacked in recent years, a missing ingredient that could help TU in its pursuit of a return to the NCAA Tournament.
“He’s going to do it all for us,” teammate Lawson Korita said. “Defensive-wise, he’s long and athletic and he can block shots and rebound. Offensive-wise, when you need him to score he’ll go score. He’s a guy that we can count on.”
At Pearl River Junior College last season, Rachal (pronounced RASH-ell) averaged 15.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He has the size to play inside or outside and the ability to defend anywhere on the court.
“I feel like I can do a little bit of everything, and on the court I bring a lot of versatility,” he said. “I’m just continuing to be myself and improve on being a good shooter, a good playmaker, a good passer and just a good teammate overall.”
Growing up in Louisiana, Rachal played basketball with other kids in his neighborhood before eventually taking up organized basketball. He also excelled in football as a wide receiver, but he became more serious about basketball after winning a state title as a freshman in high school.
“I told myself I might be able to do something with basketball, and I started getting offers,” Rachal said. “That’s when it really became, ‘I need to start grinding at this.’ ”
Upon joining the Hurricane’s newcomer-laden team, Rachal quickly ratcheted the intensity during practice, and his competitive nature has rubbed off on his teammates.
“I just came in being myself, a hard worker and competitive on the court,” he said. “I’m always going to try to get the best out of myself and try to bring out the best in whoever I’m going against. It’s good to hear that my teammates like playing with me and like the challenge of going against me.”