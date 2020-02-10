The University of Tulsa senior forward Martins Igbanu became the fourth-straight Golden Hurricane basketball player to earn an American Athletic Conference weekly award being named to the weekly honor roll, the league announced Monday.
In a 72-56 loss to UConn on Thursday, Feb. 6 Igbanu scored a then career-high 29 points on 11-of-15 (73%) shooting from the field and made 7-8 (88%) free throws. He added a career-high 3 blocks and grabbed 3 rebounds.
Igbanu scored 20 of his career-high 30 points in the second half at UCF on Sunday, Feb. 9. He shot 12-of-16 (75%) from the field and 5-6 (83%) from the charity stripe, pulling down 5 rebounds in the process.