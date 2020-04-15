Three basketball players were added to the University of Tulsa’s signing class Wednesday in an attempt to help the Hurricane defend its American Athletic Conference championship next season.
Frank Haith, the American’s reigning coach of the year, signed recent commitments Rey Idowu, Austin Richie and Peyton Urbancic, who join November signee Keyshawn Williams in the Class of 2020.
“We’re excited about these young men joining our program,” Haith said. “Together with our November signing of Keshawn, we’ve added a class that brings tremendous scoring from outside and inside, guys that are gym rats but also good character student-athletes who fit in well at the University of Tulsa.”
A 6-foot-9 forward, Idowu (e-doe-woo) is a transfer from Illinois State, where he averaged 3.6 points and 2.9 rebounds in two seasons while shooting 55%. Last year, he had season-highs of 16 points against Illinois-Chicago and eight rebounds against UCF.
Idowu played high school basketball in Melbourne, Florida, and spent a postseason year at Clearwater Academy. He could be eligible to play in 2020-21 with a waiver, making him a candidate for playing time at a position that lost Martins Igbanu to graduation but returns reserves Emmanuel Ugboh and Josh Earley.
“I am really excited to get Rey into our program and (I) love what he adds to our team and the energy and enthusiasm he plays with on the court,” Haith said. “He comes in with an understanding of what it’s like competing in Division I basketball.
“He played a lot of meaningful minutes at Illinois State. At 6-9, Rey’s addition gives us a strong core in the post with both Manny and Josh returning.”
Richie is a 6-6 swingman out of Triton (Illinois) Junior College, where he helped his team to a 26-7 record and was an NJCAA third-team selection in addition to the Region IV player of the year. He averaged 16.4 points and 4.5 rebounds last season, made 44.9% of his 3-pointers and ranked third nationally in 3s.
“Austin is coming off an All-America season at Triton College, where he was one of the best shooters in all of junior college basketball,” Haith said. “He adds maturity and has experience at the Division I level, having started his career at Northern Illinois (in 2018-19).
“This year at Triton really helped in his development. Not only was he able to develop his perimeter game, but his overall game took a big step forward, which made him one of the more coveted transfer targets in the country.”
Urbancic, also 6-6, is a high school senior out of First Baptist Academy in Naples, Florida, who averaged 17.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists this past season while shooting 45% on field goals. A three-year starting guard, he was selected Mr. Basketball by the Southwest Florida Association of Basketball Coaches and earned first-team all-state and district player of the year honors.
“Peyton can really shoot the basketball,” Haith said. “He has all the tools to be a great shooter at this level and plays the game with a lot of passion, which we love.
“Peyton has great size and fits exactly what we were looking for as we evaluated our needs in the program. Like all of these guys, Peyton lives in the gym. The game of basketball is very important to him and I am excited to watch him grow in our program.”
TU graduated Igbanu and fellow starter Lawson Korita from last year’s team and also lost Jeriah Horne, Reggie Jones and Isaiah Hill to transfers. The Hurricane is expected to sign two more players to this year’s class.
TU BASKETBALL SIGNEES
Name;Ht.;Wt.;Class;Hometown/Previous school
Rey Idowu;F;6-9;240;Jr.;Melbourne, Fla./Illinois State
Austin Richie;G/F;6-6;225;Jr.;Glenwood, Ill./Triton College
Peyton Urbancic;G;6-6;185;Fr.;Naples, Fla./First Baptist Academy
Keshawn Williams;G;6-3;175;Fr.;Chicago/Bloom Township HS